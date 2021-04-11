UFC Flyweight Jimmy Flick Explains Retiring from MMA: “I Don’t Want to Be the Next Conor McGregor”

Jimmy Flick has announced his retirement from the UFC. The 30-year-old rising prospect earned his UFC contract after a submission victory on Dana White’s Contender Series. However, Flick has since lost his passion for the sport.

Since the Contender Series victory, Jimmy has only fought officially once for the UFC. Flick faced Cody Durden during the match, where he won via Flying Triangle Choke in the first round. Additionally, Flick was scheduled to take on Francisco Figueiredo on an upcoming card in May.

Jimmy Flick Retires from MMA

The media captured flick’s retirement speech on Facebook via The Corner and the Casual. During the video, Flick expressed that he no longer is in love with the sport of mixed martial arts. Plus, further explaining that he has no aspirations of being the greatest MMA fighter ever.

“I have three new goals in life: spend more time with my family, help my wife reach her goals, and, my third goal, is to finish the book I started over a year ago to tell my story, to tell my life, to tell everybody why I did this,” Flick said.

Jimmy Explains His Decision

“A lot of people keep asking me where I see myself in 10 years. ‘Where do you see yourself in the UFC?’ To be honest, everybody, the UFC is not my dream no more. A lot of people won’t understand why. It’s hard to explain and it does bring tears to my eyes, but the UFC is not looking out for me. My wife is looking out for me, my kids are looking out for me and that’s what I want. I want to be their father. To go to work every day, come home and be with my family. I want to spend time with my little girls, I want to spend time with my wife. “And I’ve found out I don’t want to be the next Conor McGregor, or the next Demetrious Johnson. So I step in this cage tonight and telling everybody that I’m retiring from mixed martial arts. I’m gonna pursue the other goals in life that make me more happy than fighting ever did.”

Flick ends his career with a professional record of 16 wins and five losses. During his career, he was able to capture the LFA flyweight championship successfully.