Jessica Penne Team Starts GoFundMe Following USADA Suspension

GoFundMe Page Created In Support Of Jessica Penne

Jessica Penne recently was handed a suspension from USADA, which is possibly career ending. As such, some resources have been put in place, to help her out during this tough time.

Penne was never able to fully get her UFC career rolling. Although she was able to contest for the Strawweight title, she lost brutally. In addition to that, she lost her subsequent two fights.

However, that is not the worst thing facing Penne at this point in time. She was recently notified by USADA, that she tested positive for picograms of stanozolol. Due to the fact that this is her second doing violation, she was told that she would be suspended four years, which she says would essentially end her career.

There are a lot of reasons why this treatment of Penne could be considered unfair. She had her supplements tested, and found the banned substance in one, which was enough to help some people in the past. Furthermore, she was offered the “snitch clause” that other athletes were offered, but got the full suspension because she refused. This is just to name a few of the reasons she is upset.

Luckily, Jessica Penne does not need to go it alone. It seems that her manager, Brian Butler, has set up a GoFundMe, to help with the costs of trying to fight this case. There are several thousands of dollars worth of costs associated with filing for arbitration against USADA. Therefore any and all help is extremely appreciated.

This is what they say about the page:

“We are setting up this campaign on behalf of our client, Jessica Penne. Jessica is a UFC strawweight who has been wrongly suspended for the last 3 years by USADA for claims that are proven invalid. She served the suspension but again has been accused of a violation in which HER. ALONG with the help of the UFC have found to be a mistake. She spent all of her remaining savings on the testing of products to fight and prove her innocence which paid off (as the tests came back in her favor). She now has all of the paperwork that proves her innocence but is left in the position to have to fight USADA head on in court. This campaign is set up to help raise the money to cover the legal fees and save her career before its to late. From her team here at SuckerPunch Entertainment we thank everyone for their support and we are ready to fight this and get her back in competition. Thank you,

Team Penne”

To be fair, it is impossible for fans to know for sure whether or not Jessica Penne was actually cheating. Nevertheless, it is hard to argue that she has not been treated right in this situation. Hopefully she can clear it up somehow.