For many years, Jake Shields has been right alongside Nick Diaz as one of his best friends and training partners. Ahead of Nick’s potential MMA comeback, Jake has opened up about some of the concerns he had for his friend.

If you were an OG Diaz brother fan, you will certainly remember the relationship between them and Shields. They were all a part of the Skrap Pack, which was once considered to be the tighest group of fighters in the sport. For a long time, particularly during the days of Strikeforce, they were also some of the best fighters in the world, holding multiple world champions.

Jake Shields Says The Old Nick Diaz Is Back

Naturally when it was revealed that Nick Diaz was looking to fight again after almost six years away, Jake Shields was bound to be asked about it. When speaking with SiriusXM about the news, he explained that Nick was in a bad spot for a while, deeply involved in partying. However now he seems to be motivated for this return, and taking things seriously again.

“Last time I talked to (Nick), he was back in the gym and seemed to really want to fight again,” Shields said. “I think the only big sticking point with him is money, because he knows he’s a big star and wants to get paid. He doesn’t want to get ripped off. We all know people are going to tune in for a Nick Diaz pay-per-view. Dana can act like that’s not true but everyone knows people want to watch him fight. “I think maybe there was one point where he got a little out of control,” Shields continued. “But we knew that he would be back in. People gotta realize, I’ve been partying since I was 14. So for me it’s like, I’d have a fight, party, it was normal. But Nick never drank, never did anything other than smoke pot obviously. He was completely dedicated to just train, train, train. So I think while he did go that way for a little bit, got a little out of control, he’s reigning it back in. I think he’s got that part of his life over, he’s not out in Vegas all the time anymore, he’s back training. I think we’re seeing the old Nick coming back.”

🔊 "I think we're seeing the old Nick coming back." @jakeshieldsajj talks about Nick Diaz's partying days, and says that Nick has reined that part of his life in ahead of a potential MMA return. 👊@RyanMcKinnell @MieshaTate pic.twitter.com/Lz4fBBRbD5 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 10, 2020

This is valuable insight from Jake Shields, on the mindstate of Nick Diaz. For the fans who were concerned about him partying too much, this may help ease their minds. Regardless six years is a long time to be away, so there are still a ton of unanswered questions.