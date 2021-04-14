Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Official For UFC 264

The trilogy is official. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will compete in yet another rematch at UFC 264 on July 10th.

The UFC made the official announcement just days after a recent payment dispute put the fight in deep waters. McGregor “called off” the main event, asking for another fight on July 10th.

A Bluff?

Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in?

McGregor Vs … ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2021

Despite putting an open call for potential opponents, it looks like the contract hasn’t been torn up by the Irishman who was offended at Poirier’s attempts at smearing his name through the media. Looks like McGregor has a new fire in himself and will look to make Poirier pay for his words on social media.

The stakes are higher than ever as ‘The Notorious’ looks for the redemption story of the ages against Poirier.

Full House

The chips will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium is expected to be at full capacity for the huge summer blockbuster event.

Let’s settle it in the Octagon… #UFC264:



@DustinPoirier

vs



@TheNotoriousMMA

3

The Mac Is Back

“I signed my bout agreement this morning.” McGregor told Ariel Helwani. “I’m going to rip this game a new asshole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!”

“The Diamond” will look to play spoiler once again, but this time with a heated rivalry between the two.

Who will come up on top the third time?