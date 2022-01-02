Jake Paul Responds To Dana White Rebuttal: ‘You Addressed Nothing That I Said’

Jake Paul and Dana White’s feud doesn’t look like ending anytime soon.

It all began with White issuing Paul a challenge that if he was randomly drug tested for steroids for the next two years, he would be allowed to test White for cocaine randomly for the next 10 years.

Paul fired back with an even bigger challenge that involved himself retiring from boxing, fighting Jorge Masvidal in the UFC on a one-fight deal, getting tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and White having to pay his fighters better.

It didn’t take long for White to fire back as he claimed Paul never responded to his challenge — however, he didn’t really respond to any of Paul’s points either.

“That thing that you came out with today, nobody on earth thinks that you really wrote that.” White said. “You’re too stupid. For those of you that don’t know, if you’ve ever watched one of his fights and you see the staredown, the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big wart on his face, apparently that’s his manager. That guy used to be an accountant for me and let’s just say this: He no longer works for me, and I think he’s a scumbag.” “But, if you two think that you can do it better than we do, we’re doing the whole thing wrong and you’re treating the fighters better than we do: Knock yourself out. Go start your own business. It’s easy to do. Get the warlock on it. The warlock can get it started for you. What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business.”

White also mocked the notion that Paul was a pay-per-view superstar.

“You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson… these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this Jake.”

Jake Paul Fires Back At Dana White

Paul responded with a new video on Sunday.

“Dana, I accepted every part of your challenge,” Paul said. “I said I would fight Masvidal in MMA. Steroid test me whenever the f*ck you want. It is two weeks after my fight and I’m a fat b*tch. I don’t do steroids and I take it as a compliment because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions then. ‘This kid does steroids.’ Look at me. Look at that. A fat b*tch. If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters. You won’t want to do it, though, will you?” “… You say Masvidal is a pay-per-view superstar. Let’s go to his last Instagram post. 5,000 likes or 10,000 likes or some sh*t. Do you realize that my mom, Pam, gets more likes than your pay-per-view ‘superstars’? Men lie. Women lie. Dana White lies. Numbers don’t. You want to talk sh*t about my manager who was the CFO of your company, that helped you sell it to Endeavor for $4 billion? You’re just a jealous, ugly f*ck. You don’t know what true happiness is. You are the definition of a f*cking unhappy billionaire who thought that money was gonna make their lives better. I feel bad for you.”

Paul went on to add how White was deflecting from the points Paul brought up as part of his own challenge.

“Long story short, you addressed nothing that I said. I said I would fight MMA. I said that I would retire from boxing and you avoided all of that sh*t. … It shows that you are in a corner. You’re a dog in a corner trying to fight to save his whole company and the embarrassment that I’ve put you through. Everybody sees it and what you can’t accept or love or appreciate is that I’m trying to change the sport forever. And you are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf*ckers that I’ve ever seen. “Everybody else needs you, Dana. I’m the only person who doesn’t need you. I don’t give a f*ck about you, but all these people, all of your fighters, all of them, they can’t say sh*t because you’ll just bench them. You’ve met your maker. I’m not going to stop. Welcome to the show, ladies and gentlemen. The bottom line, Dana, is that you won’t add healthcare for your fighters because you don’t give a f*ck about them. And you’re too much of a greedy b*tch to pay your minimum fighter more than $12,000 for risking their lives. It’s what a janitor makes. You need to pay them $50,000, Dana. Stop avoiding my points.”

All in all, it looks like Paul is winning this back-and-forth at the current moment.