Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor, Lowers His Fight Offer To $10,000

Last night, Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career. The Irishman wasn’t able to deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and crumbled under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round.

Following the fight, many fans, and fighters reacted to the surprising result on social media. In the midst of all that, social media influencer Jake Paul had a few things to say to McGregor.

“Hey Conor, i got $10,000 for you cash baby, cash money. Oh ya $50 million.”

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Paul and his brother Logan are well-known internet celebrities and have been getting involved with the fight world for the past 2 years. Logan is scheduled to face the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout on February 20.

Jake on the other hand seems to have taken quite a liking to Boxing and is taking it seriously. He absolutely dismantled former NBA star, Nate Robinson in the co-main event of Tyson vs Jones.

Since then, he’s been consistently calling out Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis. He recently made a $50 million offer to McGregor for a Boxing match but the Notorious hasn’t responded yet.

It is very unlikely that anything comes out of that. Despite the loss, McGregor looks as motivated as ever to compete in MMA and will probably fight again in 2021.

Jake Paul’s next fight will most likely be against Dillon Danis. This could be a very favorable match-up for Paul who seems to have a significant striking advantage.