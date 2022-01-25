Jake Paul Invests In UFC’s Parent Company ‘Endeavor’ To Tackle Fighter Pay Problems ‘From Within’

Jake Paul hasn’t given up when it comes to his ‘fighter pay crusade’.

Money Matters

The boxing influencer isn’t just here to make money for himself. He wants better paychecks for every fighter across the board, whether it be boxing or the UFC.

Paul has made his stance against the UFC more than known. He has outed UFC boss Dana White multiple times for how he pays his fighters. ‘The Problem Child’ wasn’t a fan of their controversial payout for their latest event at UFC 270 especially.

He even made an offer to White, which included him fighting in the Octagon, if White were to raise fighter pay extensively. With the bet not taken, Paul is going a different route to promote their pay.

From YouTuber, To Boxer, To Investor

In his latest trick, Paul is making some investments in the UFC’s parent company, Endeavor.

“I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”.

All The Details

Paul’s aforementioned business partner, Geoffrey Woo would provide plenty more info on their plans.

“My partner Jake has lead the way in changing the business of combat sports by not just talking about it, but being about it — fighter pay, healthcare, & championing women’s sport. And today is our next step in our vision of revolutionizing the industry. “UFC has faced a rising chorus of criticism for the exploitation of its athletes — the [heart] of biz. The ratio of revenue going to athletes vs. owners & leagues is well below industry standard. This disparity hurts long-term shareholder value & this is not going to magically change. “Jake is the archetype of the future, where individual transcends the machine. This is happening across all sectors — media, entertainment, & tech start ups where dynamic, innovative individuals & creators are bargaining toe-to-toe w the owners, the institutions, and the academy.”

Jake Paul and company believes an ‘inside job’ on the UFC is required to increase fighter pay.

“We believe the best way to accelerate this inevitable revolution is to lead it from within the UFC as co-owners & impact investors. We will use our investment stake to rally fans, athletes, fellow shareholders, and management to do the right thing.”

