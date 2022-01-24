Jake Paul Accepts Khabib’s Offer To Fight For Eagle FC, But On One Condition

Jake Paul is down to fight in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s mixed martial arts promotion Eagle FC, only if he fights the Russian first.

The doors are always open

On Friday, Paul tweeted at UFC President Dana White for the 400th time, but this time it was about fighter safety and saying that he would fight at middleweight when he eventually makes his MMA debut.

“@danawhite when I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190,” Paul wrote on Twitter

A day later, former lightweight champion and now MMA promoter, Nurmagomedov tweeted at “The Problem Child” and said the doors to his organization are open for the 25-year old.

“The doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter.

Deal…. on one condition

It didn’t take long for Paul to respond to Nurmagomedov. He even responded in Russian.

“по рукам. только если я буду драться с тобой первым. deal. only if I fight you first,” Paul replied. https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1485102279573315584?s=20

Paul vs. Nurmagomedov???

Spoiler alert: The fight will never happen; however, Paul has a lot of guts to call out the former undefeated lightweight champion for his first MMA fight. Respect.

Paul in Eagle FC would be very interesting, but who knows if it will happen. The 25-year old social media phenom has plenty of options on where he wants to make his MMA debut. Bellator makes a ton of sense because of his relationship with the parent company, Showtime. PFL CEO Peter Murray says they are interested in signing Paul as well. His options are limited, so it will be fun to see what he does.

He could always go back and box Tommy Fury and make multimillions too, which would probably be the wisest decision.