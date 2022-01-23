 Skip to Content

UFC 270 Payouts: Ngannou Earns $600K, Figueiredo Snags $150K

Here are the disclosed purses for UFC 270.

Payday is coming for the fighters who competed at UFC 270.

Action In Anaheim

The first pay-per-view event of the year had a sold-out arena in Anaheim, California. Eight fighters made their UFC debut on this card, tied for most for a single event. It also featured two title fights, an entertaining one at flyweight and a lackluster bout at heavyweight

While UFC 270 turned out to be a great success for the most part, there is some controversy brewing. The The California State Athletic Commission would disclose payouts for each fighter on the card. Mind you, performance and PPV bonuses were not included. 

The UFC has garnered some heat after the official purses came out.

How The Champs Did

Heavyweight champs Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane both made half a million dollars in their guaranteed purses. Ngannou cashed out at $600k and Gane got $500k. Of course, this does not include PPV points and other bonuses.

Brandon Moreno received $200,000 for his unsuccessful title defense. His adversary Deveison Figueiredo got $150,000 (not including bonuses). They each made an additional $50K given their ‘fight of the night’ performances.

Purses For The Entire Card

Without bonuses, 10 fighters made less than $25,000. Here is how the whole card did, according to CSAC. 

  • Francis Ngannou – $600,000 (no win bonus)
  • Ciryl Gane – $500,000
  • Deiveson Figueriedo – $150,000 (no win bonus, $50K FOTN)
  • Brandon Moreno – $200,000 ($50K FOTN)
  • Michel Pereira – $100,000 ($50,000 win bonus
  • Andre Fialho – $12,000
  • Said Nurmagomedov – $50,000 ($25,000 win bonus, $50K POTN)
  • Cody Stamann – $65,000
  • Michael Morales – $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)
  • Trevin Giles – $45,000
  • Victor Henry – $40,000 ($20,000 win bonus) 
  • Raoni Barcelos – $29,000
  • Jack Della Maddalena – $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)
  • Pete Rodriguez – $12,000
  • Tony Gravely – $44,000 ($22,000 win bonus)
  • Saimon Oliveira – $10,000
  • Matt Frevola – $46,000 ($23,000 win bonus)
  • Genaro Valdez – $10,000
  • Vanessa Demopoulos – $24,000 ($12,000 win bonus, $50K POTN)
  • Silvana Gomez Juarez – $12,000
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius – $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)
  • Kay Hansen – $17,000

 

 

 

 

