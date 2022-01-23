UFC 270 Payouts: Ngannou Earns $600K, Figueiredo Snags $150K

Payday is coming for the fighters who competed at UFC 270.

Action In Anaheim

The first pay-per-view event of the year had a sold-out arena in Anaheim, California. Eight fighters made their UFC debut on this card, tied for most for a single event. It also featured two title fights, an entertaining one at flyweight and a lackluster bout at heavyweight.

While UFC 270 turned out to be a great success for the most part, there is some controversy brewing. The The California State Athletic Commission would disclose payouts for each fighter on the card. Mind you, performance and PPV bonuses were not included.

The UFC has garnered some heat after the official purses came out.

The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED. Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. pic.twitter.com/xYXxXLGvX8 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) January 23, 2022

How The Champs Did

Heavyweight champs Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane both made half a million dollars in their guaranteed purses. Ngannou cashed out at $600k and Gane got $500k. Of course, this does not include PPV points and other bonuses.

Brandon Moreno received $200,000 for his unsuccessful title defense. His adversary Deveison Figueiredo got $150,000 (not including bonuses). They each made an additional $50K given their ‘fight of the night’ performances.

Purses For The Entire Card

Without bonuses, 10 fighters made less than $25,000. Here is how the whole card did, according to CSAC.

Francis Ngannou – $600,000 (no win bonus)

Ciryl Gane – $500,000

Deiveson Figueriedo – $150,000 (no win bonus, $50K FOTN)

Brandon Moreno – $200,000 ($50K FOTN)

Michel Pereira – $100,000 ($50,000 win bonus

Andre Fialho – $12,000

Said Nurmagomedov – $50,000 ($25,000 win bonus, $50K POTN)

Cody Stamann – $65,000

Michael Morales – $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Trevin Giles – $45,000

Victor Henry – $40,000 ($20,000 win bonus)

Raoni Barcelos – $29,000

Jack Della Maddalena – $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Pete Rodriguez – $12,000

Tony Gravely – $44,000 ($22,000 win bonus)

Saimon Oliveira – $10,000

Matt Frevola – $46,000 ($23,000 win bonus)

Genaro Valdez – $10,000

Vanessa Demopoulos – $24,000 ($12,000 win bonus, $50K POTN)

Silvana Gomez Juarez – $12,000

Jasmine Jasudavicius – $20,000 ($10,000 win bonus)

Kay Hansen – $17,000