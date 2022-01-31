Jake Paul Doubles Down On Dana White Diss Track, Wants To Start Fighters Union

Jake Paul isn’t backing down after releasing a diss track aimed at UFC President Dana White.

Paul is an Internet star who has been making waves in the world of combat sports. His company, Most Valuable Promotions, recently teamed up with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to bring Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano to life.

The popular YouTuber has also been trading barbs with Dana over fighter pay. While the UFC boss recently claimed he wouldn’t be entertaining the beef any further, Paul continues to stoke the flames.

The War Isn’t Over

Jake Paul recently dropped a diss track on Dana and told MMAFighting that the UFC boss has shown disrespect to his fighters.

Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour followed up to get some more comments from Paul on the diss. The Internet sensation says Dana had it coming.

“First and foremost, it was needed and people seem to forget that Dana White started harassing me, talking about me before I started going after him saying my fights are fixed or I’m not fighting people in my weight class and basically criticizing me saying I’m not a real fighter. “So, that’s really where the drama started. It was in one of his post-fight press conferences and from that moment on the feud has just gotten bigger and bigger and bigger. I’ve gotten increasingly more involved in the fight game and increasingly more involved and passionate about fighter pay. “I said it a while ago like, ‘Yo, there needs to be a fighters union,’ and I am trying to — there’s a saying, coup d’état, I believe it’s a French saying and it’s basically like an overthrow of the government or the authoritative figures. I am trying to spark the coup d’état. “I want to be one of the players involved in making change and showing how mistreated fighters are both in boxing and on the MMA side. It just seems Dana White is the most prominent and malicious person in the space and the biggest culprit.”

Paul had also told the folks on ESPN’s First Take that the fight game needs a shakeup that will benefit the athletes.

“I want to create a fighters union. This is my goal, is to really impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing, and leave an everlasting stamp.”

Time will tell if Paul’s efforts will lead to anything of significance. One thing we can say is that Jake has certainly turned some heads in his battle against Dana White.