Jake Paul Explains Reasons Behind Dana White Diss Track

Jake Paul is only going to be firing shots at Dana White even harder from here on out.

Paul has been embroiled in a war of words with the UFC president in recent months over the promotion’s poor fighter pay and treatment of its fighters among other things.

And the YouTuber-turned-boxer ramped things up with a diss track aimed at White which was recently released Friday on YouTube. As of now, it has nearly 2 million views.

You can watch the diss track below:

So what was the reason for the diss track other than the obvious in trying to make White look bad? Among many reasons, recent threats of a lawsuit leading up to UFC 270 last weekend played a role.

“Dana White first tried to get me beat by Ben Askren,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “Then he said he would bet $1 million that I would lose to Askren. After Dana ran away from his own bet, he started saying my fights are fixed. He then proceeded to disrespect Tyron Woodley, his four-time champion, and said Tyron is washed up. And finally Dana moved on to claiming I’m a dirty fighter. Put aside that I have passed drug testing at every event, I agreed to get tested by Dana White/UFC, but he refused to respond to my offer. Obviously, testing me is not that important to him as it would mean he would have to raise fighter pay and give them the long-term healthcare that they should be provided. “Dana White is too busy sending out lawsuit threats to his heavyweight champions minutes before they enter the cage to fight another man. I think he actually sent my partner [Nakisa Bidarian] the same thing at 9 p.m. that night when Dana’s supposedly being president at his big PPV event for a public company.”

Jake Paul: Dana White Showing ‘Pure Disrespect’

The lawsuit Paul is referring to is the one Ngannou revealed his manager was threatened with as he was entering the arena for UFC 270.

All for allegedly talking to Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian about potential boxing opportunities. White would later not wrap the belt around Ngannou’s waist when he won, but claimed it was due to having to handle something backstage.

“Imagine if Adam Silver sent a lawsuit to LeBron James minutes before he took the floor for the NBA Finals, then, refused to present him with the NBA championship trophy after he won,” Paul added. “It’s pure disrespect to the athlete and the sport.”

While Paul also took the opportunity to diss the likes of Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal among others, his main goal remains the same.

“This isn’t about boxing or MMA,” Paul explained. “This is about doing what is right. UFC can and should do better given the control it has exerted over MMA fighters. Either treat them as independent contractors, like Uber does its drivers, or give them the compensation and benefits they deserve as employees. “So my fund has invested in his company’s stock and I will be working to expose his constant exploitative practices, starting by putting out this song with all proceeds going directly to fighter causes.”

It will be interesting to hear what White has to say about this latest move from Paul.