Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Official For April 30, Jake Paul & Eddie Hearn Comment

A landmark fight in women’s boxing between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is official.

Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions have announced that Taylor and Serrano will collide inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 30. Taylor is the undisputed female lightweight champion of boxing. Her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring gold will be on the line against Serrano.

Serrano has already carved her legacy. She’s won world championships across multiple weight classes and looks to add the undisputed lightweight gold to her Hall of Fame resume.

Taylor vs. Serrano Official

In a joint press release sent out by Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions, Eddie Hearn, who represents Katie Taylor, spoke on this historic title fight.

“From the moment Katie Taylor stepped into my office, this is the moment we always dreamed of. The moment the world would stop and watch and watch the two greatest female fighters on the planet headline at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden. “Taylor vs. Serrano is a fight for the history books. Yes, it’s the by far the biggest female fight of all time but it’s also one of the biggest fights of all time, the undisputed World and Olympic champion against the seven division World champion. “Both fighters deserve credit for getting this fight made, as does Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions, DAZN and Madison Square Garden – together we’re going to put on a special night in New York and create a fitting spectacle for these trailblazers to shine.”

Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian issued the following statement.

“We are honored to be a part of this historic event, headlined by two historically dominant women. Bringing attention to women’s boxing has been a priority for us and Saturday April 30th is a major milestone for not just the sport but girls globally who deserve equal opportunity. We expect a battle for the ages and have the utmost respect and admiration for Katie Taylor. But make no mistake, we are standing next to Amanda Serrano and know she will prove to the world that she is the pound-for-pound greatest female boxer to ever enter the ring. This is more than a fight, this is for forever.”

Paul represents Amanda Serrano and was hard at work in making the super fight with Taylor a reality. It didn’t take him long and now, women’s boxing will take center stage.