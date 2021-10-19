Jake Paul Bashes ‘Coked Up’ Conor McGregor For Playing ‘Tough Guy With Musicians’

Jake Paul has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor for some time. Now he is encouraging the Irishman to fight him, instead of the musicians that he has been taking on recently.

Paul and McGregor are on two different planes in terms of combat sports skill and experience, but that has not stopped Jake from trying to fight the former UFC champ. Instead, Conor has been working to heal from a broken leg, while finding time to throw hands at Machine Gun Kelly, and an Italian DJ.

This recent string of behavior has sparked the ire of Jake, who took to social media to issue a message to Conor. Here he implied that these outbursts are due to some extracurricular actives from the Irishman, while challenging him to try slapping Jake instead of people who do not fight.

“Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me !!” Paul wrote.

Jake Paul Wants The Conor McGregor Fight

This is by no means the first time that Jake Paul has tried to get Conor McGregor to fight him. In fact, it is something he has repeatedly called for, even trying to get Dana White to release the MMA fighter to box him.

The fact of the matter is though, this will almost certainly never happen, given how big of a draw Conor is for the UFC. The only way something like could happen is with the discretion of the UFC, but White has made it clear that he is not particularly fond of Jake as a fighter, or the way he does business.

Regardless of whether or not Jake Paul ends up fighting Conor McGregor, one can only hope that the Irishman begins to figure things out and get out of these types of situations. It is impossible to deny the negative effect the last few years have had on his public image.