Dana White on Doing Business with Jake Paul, Paul Responds

The beef between UFC President Dana White and Jake Paul continues. While the pair have gone back and forth about successfully participating in combat sports, White’s latest comments allude to his belief that Paul’s star power is quickly fading.

Jake Paul took to social media on numerous occasions to condemn Dana White. White has made it public in his belief that the Triller Fight Club has skewed numbers of their earnings, as well as the number of people who buy and view their content. That’s when Jake first decided to rip Dana for paying fighters such a low percentage of overall revenue.

More and more fighters have begun to question their payouts, especially after UFC fighter Sarah Alpar had to resort to creating a GoFundMe to support her fighting career. Both Jake Paul and Triller made a sizeable donation to Alpar, which resulted in her meeting her fundraising goals.

Dana White on Doing Business with Jake Paul

Dana believes that Jake’s star power is fading into the abyss despite Paul’s charitable efforts to the fighters. Additionally, he could never see himself doing business with Paul in the future to the Full Send podcast.

“I just don’t see it happening,” White said.“I don’t hate the kid. Is he f*cking annoying? Yeah, he’s annoying. He’s out there trying to make that money, and his shelf life is very f*cking short.” White continued, “Listen, I never say never, but I highly doubt it (working with Paul). It’s just not what I do. There’s a market for that. He could fight a different type of celebrity every week, and there’s going to be a segment of the population that wants to pay for that and see it, but that’s not what I do. I put the best against the best.”

Paul Responds

Since Dana’s comments, Jake took to social media to troll them. As he continued to dig, he eventually landed on the theory that Conor McGregor is the star who is fading, not himself.

Dana White said this morning that I’m losing my appeal and that my shelf life is very short. Because of this, I have given up my life and now am an employee of my brothers company – Maverick Enterprises. Thank you all, it’s been a fun journey.

SoOOoo @danawhite DoEs DiS mEaN uR Big StAr CoNoR @TheNotoriousMMA LoSiNg aPpEaL ?! pic.twitter.com/WgG3695ol8 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 5, 2021

It looks like if Paul wants to fight or do business with the UFC, he’ll have to face steeper competition. That seems to be the only way that he’ll get the fight against Conor McGregor that he’s been chasing for so long.