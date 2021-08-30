Jake Paul Rips ‘Losers Talking Up’ Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz After Tyron Woodley Win

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz both had some thoughts about Jake Paul and his win over Tyron Woodley. However Jake Paul does not seem particularly impressed with either man, or interested in fighting them.

Paul has been progressively taking on tougher and tougher competition since making his boxing debut, with the latest being a fight with former UFC champ Woodley, who he beat by split decision. Prior to this fight though, he was calling out the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

However it seems that he may have changed his mind, after the way things went on Sunday night. During Jake’s fight with Woodley, both Conor and Nate posted to Twitter, giving their thoughts on the fight and how Jake and Tyron looked.

“Salivating,” McGregor wrote. “These guys both suck,” said Diaz.

Salivating — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul Shoots Down Both Men

Although he had previously put both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on his so-called hit list of opponents, it appears that Jake Paul has moved past the idea of fighting them. This was at least the case, when he was speaking at the post-fight press conference.

Here Jake was asked about Conor’s tweet, saying that he was salivating at the sight of watching Jake and Tyron fight. However Jake was fairly dismissive, essentially saying that he feels like Tyron was a tougher fight than McGregor would be, and that he was moving on.

“We’re on the path to bigger fights. I’m ‘salivating’ too, because I’m just getting warmed up. Conor McGregor has a lot more to focus on besides me right now. I’ve got five wins in a row, he’s 1-3 in the last four years. The guy needs to get off of his little vodka, or whatever the f—k his brand is, and sober up and start to get back in the gym and then we can f—king fight,” Paul said. “To be honest, no way he hits harder than Woodley. He doesn’t weigh as much as Woodley, he’s shorter than Woodley. I said it before the fight, I think Woodley’s a harder fight than him, especially the way that he’s going. Conor’s going down, I’m going up.”

As for the remark from Nate Diaz, Jake Paul had a similar reply to Stockton’s own. Here he mocked Nate for being a fanboy, saying that he is not a good fighter, but has a good chin.

“Another loser talking up. Of course, he wants a payday. I’m one of the money fighters now in boxing. The guy’s got a chin, but he doesn’t land punches,” Paul said. “That fight’s there, no problem. Thank you for the attention, thank you for watching me. I appreciate it, fanboy.”

Do you want to see Jake Paul fight either Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz? Would either of those be an easier fight for him than Tyron Woodley?