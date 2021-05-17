Jacare Souza Provides Update After Nasty Arm Break During UFC 262

Jacare Souza is one of the most decorated BJJ players in the history of MMA. However, Jacare was submitted last night at UFC 262 by the hands of Andre

Muniz and suffered a gruesome broken arm in the process. Since the break, Jacare has taken to social media to provide a medical update on the status of his arm.

Not too many MMA fans would ever predict that Jacare Souza would be submitted in his fighting career. At the age of 41, Jacare has fought for nearly twenty years, and it wasn’t until last night that he was defeated by submission.

Souza vs. Muniz

Souza looked sharp in the beginning moments of his fight against Muniz. However, Andre was able to counter a takedown by Jacare with one of his own. Shortly after, he transitioned to his back, locked in an armbar, and won the fight.

As Jacare’s arm loudly snapped, he tapped and then smiled. Even during Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the winner, Souza still hugged Muniz and congratulated him on his victory.

Fans were immediately concerned for Jacare and his arm after hearing the loud snap. Muniz spoke about the injury during the post-fight press conference and expressed his grief for the situation.

“I forced the armbar, and I didn’t think his arm was going to break, but it happened. I wish him the best, and I hope he comes back fast. Best wishes to him in his recovery,” said Muniz.

Jacare Gives Broken Arm Update

Since then, Jacare has taken to social media to address the fans and his broken arm.

“Thank You all for the support and concern,” wrote Jacare on Instagram. “I’m in the hospital with my wife now and

my surgery will be tomorrow. Thank you @ufc for all the support I’m having here.”

The fight could have very well been Jacare’s last time performing in the UFC octagon. Primarily due to the loss being his fourth in a row for the promotion.