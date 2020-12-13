Kevin Holland is more than down to face Khamzat Chimaev next week.

Holland earned the biggest win of his professional career following an emphatic first-round knockout of longtime middleweight contender Jacare Souza at UFC 256 last night.

In the process, it also took him to 5-0 in 2020 as Holland is undoubtedly a top candidate for fighter of the year. However, he’s looking to make it 6-0 as he called to face Chimaev next week in his post-fight interview.

Holland: Chimaev Hasn’t Beaten Anybody

Chimaev was supposed to headline the UFC Vegas 17 headliner against Leon Edwards on December 19 only for the latter to pull out due to COVID-19.

The fight is now expected to take place next month but given Chimaev’s reputation of wanting to compete every week — whether it’s at welterweight or middleweight — many observers believe he would be more than willing to accept Holland’s challenge.

However, while Holland wants to fight Chimaev, he doesn’t particularly agree with that so-called reputation.

“Yeah, I’ll do it,” Holland said in a post-fight scrum with reporters when asked if he would actually fight on December 19. “He doesn’t have a reputation for fighting all the time — that’s just what the casuals think. He fought three times this year. Two times against bums and another time against Gerald Meerschaert. Meerschaert is not a bum but he was coming off a knockout. “He hasn’t beat anybody in the UFC with a win but at the same time, he’s a good ticket for the UFC so let me stop talking about somebody that can help us make money, right?”

Holland would also post a challenge to Chimaev on social media.

“See ya next week?! #ufc #callbigmouth”

It’s unlikely to happen in reality but it could definitely take place in the future as Holland is undoubtedly a serious threat in the middleweight division now.