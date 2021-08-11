UFC Veteran Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza Announces MMA Retirement

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. Jacare spent the majority of his career under the Strikeforce and UFC banners.

Jacare is one of the most decorated BJJ players in the history of MMA. However, Jacare was submitted at UFC 262 by the hands of Andre

Muniz and suffered a gruesome broken arm in the process. The fight was the last on his contract, making him a free agent after the loss.

Not too many MMA fans would ever predict that Jacare Souza would be submitted in his fighting career. At the age of 41, Jacare has fought for nearly twenty years, and it wasn’t until UFC 262 that he was defeated by submission. The loss was the indicative signal to fans that Souza’s career could potentially be coming to an end.

Jacare Announces Retirement

Speaking with Combate, Souza opened up about his legendary career and led to his ultimate decision of retirement.

“I’ve already fought too much, I’ve retired too young from jiu-jitsu, and I think I’ve fought too much in MMA and I have no plans to go back to fighting,” he said. “It’s really over. Retiring from MMA, and I’m going back to the sport where I made history, the sport I love too much.” “I’m returning to training and, who knows, [maybe] I’ll go back to competing [in jiu-jitsu]. I’m driven by challenges, and jiu-jitsu is becoming a challenge to me because it’s evolving too much, there are so many new things. It’s beautiful to watch.”

Winning Credentials

In the sport of MMA, no other fighter can say that he has as many pure grappling credentials as Jacare. However, he’s also accomplished a lot within the sport of MMA.

Souza is a former Strikeforce middleweight champion and a highly ranked contender in the UFC for the majority of his career. Additionally, he finishes his career with 26 wins, ten losses, and one no contest.