There was some concern over some flabbiness in the right pec of Israel Adesanya when he defended title at UFC 253. Now the middleweight champ gives an update on what could be the cause of this issue.

Although the win over Paulo Costa was incredible back in September, most of the talk after the fact was what was going on with the right pec of Adesanya. Speculations ranged from steroid use to other more serious health concerns. However Izzy explained that he had been having issues with it previously, and that he was seeing a doctor to figure out what was going on.

Israel Adesanya Blames The Devil’s Lettuce

Now that it has been a few weeks since Israel Adesanya had last updated fans on his health, this was still a concern in the minds of many. Therefore he chose to acknowledge it when speaking in a recent interview. Here he says that for the most part they have found everything healthy throughout the various tests that have been run. However the doctors apparently gave him another potential reason for this to have happened that may be surprising to some.

“My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, so are estrogen and testosterone,” Adesanya said. “Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram, I had one for the first time. To be honest it might have been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I said I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

After that, Israel Adesanya explained that it was a fatty deposit and that the swelling has gone down and feels better. This is a pretty crazy situation for him to be involved in, and if it was really caused by two much weed that is rather bizarre. Either way it is good to see that things seem to not be that serious.

Jon Jones Is Jealous

Israel Adesanya has had quite the beef with Jon Jones over the last several months. There was thought that the pair would fight, but ultimately it was decided that Jan Blachowicz would likely be Izzy’s next opponent. However the Last Stylebender thinks he knows why Jon has such a problem with him, saying that it comes down to a matter of jealousy.

“Watch any fight that Jon Jones has ever had in the last year and a half,” Adesanya said. “I don’t say s–t unless I’m asked about him. But anytime I fight he’s always saying something stupid, trying to prod (me). “People can’t fathom why he’s jealous of me, because he shouldn’t be but he is,” Adesanya continued. “When you’ve been that little green eyed monster it’s easy to see it in other people. I see it and I’m like ‘Yeah he’s jealous of me because I’m doing exactly what he wished he could have done.’ He’s all ‘Oh but I’ve done this, and records, and…’ yeah but I don’t have four failed drug tests. I don’t have however many arrests. “He’s definetly a clout trout. He’s clout trout 100%. King Fish clout trout. Bar-none, 400lb clout trout.”

