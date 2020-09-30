One of the biggest talking points after UFC 253, was the odd way that the right pec of Israel Adesanya looked. Now he fully addresses the situation, and explains what is going on.

It is undeniable that the performance put on by Adesanya at UFC 253 was nothing short of incredible. He battered Paulo Costa from pillar to post, finishing him by TKO in the second round. Even though many thought Costa could be Izzy’s toughest test to date, it wound up being one of the easiest wins we have seen the Last Stylebender earn inside the Octagon.

Israel Adesanya Explains Flabby Pec

As Israel Adesanya headed to the Octagon at UFC 253, fans and fighters alike could not help but notice something odd about his right pec. The swollen and flabby chest made many speculate that he could have gynecomastia, which is a swelling of the breast tissue, usually a result of steroids. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the middleweight champ shot down these rumors, and explained what was going on.

“When I first saw (people saying I had gynecomastia), it was gymnastics that I was reading because I’m dyslexic,” Adesanya explained. “But then I was like ‘oh wait, gyno’ and I googled it. That’s one thing, I didn’t want to speak about it until I knew what it was because it’s been on me for the last 8 weeks and it’s been growing. I was like ‘oh this is quite sore,’ and even my girl told me to go to the doctor but I wanted to get the fight done and over with first. But yeah, I don’t know what it is. From what I’ve read on the Googles about gyno, it happens to both right? This was just one. “I just got blood tests done, and got a scan, two MRI scans done just like 20 minutes ago for my pituitary gland,” Israel Adesanya continued. “So we’ll get the tests back and see what it is. I’ve never been one to diagnose myself with Google, so I wasn’t going to start now. So I’ve done my tests and I’m waiting for the results now. So yeah, I might keep you posted, I might keep letting people speculate because its fun to watch people cry about it.”

As far as accusations of steroid use, Israel Adesanya was amused by these comments. When he was asked directly if he has ever used steroids, he could not help but laugh as he responded.

“No. C’mon man. I know you believe me, but c’mon,” he laughed. “That’s silly. No I haven’t. I’m not one of those people who needs a crutch, that when that s–t is taken away they feel weak, they feel inadequate. “With the performance I had, I would think I was on f—ing steroids too,” Adesanya added. “I would think…they need something. It couldn’t be just him. It couldn’t be him, it must be something.”

Hopefully there is nothing seriously wrong with Israel Adesanya, and his tests come back with a clean bill of health. There are plenty of things that can cause this type of thing, but none of them are good. So one can only wish that it is not a big problem.