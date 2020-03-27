Israel Adesanya Clowns On Jon Jones For Recent Arrest With Some Epic Memes

Israel Adesanya Takes Shots At Jon Jones After Recent Arrest

A ton of the MMA community went after Jon Jones, following his most recent arrest. However perhaps there was nobody as funny as Israel Adesanya during this ordeal.

Jones was arrested early Thursday morning, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was released some time later, but is facing four charges that are of various severity. Of course, this is not the first time Jon has been in hot water with the law.

Most of the MMA community went after Jon, following the news. However UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya may have had the best reaction of them all. He took to Twitter with a series of memes, mockig the light heavyweight king.

“Woke up like….”

“Soccer kicks ⚽ 🥅 #gooooooaaaaaalll”

“Testify!! *catches holy ghost*

Leave Morgan outta this one ol’ buddy ol’ pal. pic.twitter.com/bvhyvYAN9J — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 27, 2020

Adesanya and Jones have gone back and forth for some time now. The two have even talked about fighting each other on multiple occasions. Although Izzy wants to take some time to clear out his division before he moves up in weight.

Recently, Adesanya was in some hot water of his own. Although it was not nearly to the same caliber as Jones. He had recently made some insensitive comments about the current situation in the world, and got some serious pushback for it. Luckily that did not stop him from making these jokes at Jones’ expense.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have a fairly entertaining rivalry. Hopefully Jon can stay out of trouble long enough to see it blossom into an actual fight.