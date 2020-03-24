Israel Adesanya Comes Under Fire From Fans For Another Controversial Joke

Israel Adesanya Criticized By Fans For Insensitive Joke About Virus

Israel Adesanya is known for pushing the boundaries on jokes that he should or should not say. Now he is under fire from his fans, after making an ill-advised joke about the coronavirus.

Adesanya is one of the UFC’s hottest young athletes, going from signing with the company, to middleweight champion in less than two years. Not only that, but he has a ton of quick wit and swag. As a result, many people look at him as someone with legitimate superstar potential.

However things have not been going great for Adesanya lately. First, his fight with Yoel Romero was considered by many to be a rather boring contest. However most recently, he has come under attack from fans, after he made a joke on Twitter about the very serious virus that is affecting the entire world.

I’m liking the vibe Corona bringing. I’ve got this bubble around me and I feel no one can touch me 😊

This comment left some fans irritated and offended, as the replies began to display.

Horrific joke, people are dying hundreds by the day! — Reds Wetter (@REDSWETTER97) March 24, 2020

Mate, learn how to read the room the way you can read an opponent… pic.twitter.com/K8Zx4QPBiB — Derrick Lewis' Hot Balls (@Pixiedust26) March 24, 2020

I’m a fan of Izzy but he’s been making a few tasteless comments as of late, about important situations. Ima unfollow and check back in at a later date 🙏🏽 — IG: Junior_Margiela (@Junior_Margiela) March 24, 2020

Sums you up. All about you again. Think of others for once. — Gerry Francis' Barber (@GerFrancisBarbr) March 24, 2020

This is not the first remark Israel Adesanya has made, which was met with backlash. Leading up to his fight with Romero, he made a comment in reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Ultimately he would apologize, and promise to do better in the future, but it seems that he fell short again.

During these difficult and crazy times, people find different ways to cope. Adesanya is, by far, not the only one to make jokes about this virus, there are all kinds of memes about it. However, when you are in a position such as his, with a ton of eyes on you, there has to be a bit more sensitivity in your comments.

Obviously this comment from Israel Adesanya is not the worst thing ever. Regardless, one hopes to see him make better choices with his jokes moving forward.