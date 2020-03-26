Fighters ROAST Jon Jones For Recent Arrest

MMA Community Reacts To Most Recent Jon Jones Arrest

Jon Jones was arrested again recently. Now the MMA community reacts to this most recent incident of the UFC Light Heavyweight champ.

Jones has had more than his fair share of legal issues. However he is in hot water again with the law, as he was arrested early Thursday morning. He is facing multiple charges: aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Following this most recent incident, it would be safe to say that the MMA community pulled no punches in regards to Jon Jones. Former college roommate to Jon, and welterweight contender Colby Covington took to Twitter to clown on him.

“See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal.”

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

Jared Gordon on the other hand, is sympathetic to Jones’ struggles.

“Obviously as a recovery/addiction advocate I sympathize with Jon here, but at the same time at one point or another its black and white… either learn from your mistakes and set a good example, especially with the size of the platform he has, or f–k it all up…”

Obviously as a recovery/addiction advocate I sympathize with Jon here, but at the same time at one point or another its black and white… either learn from your mistakes and set a good example, especially with the size of the platform he has, or fuck it all up… https://t.co/nP9tHg5yCS — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 26, 2020

Ben Askren offered Jon an alternative to help him prevent these kinds of poor decisions.

“For the life of me I can’t figure out why he doesn’t hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver”

For the life of me I can’t figure out why he doesn’t hire a buddy and pay him $50k a year to be his driver https://t.co/VcTyztKiVG — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 26, 2020

Per tradition, the other Jon Jones was caught in the crossfire.

“just once, why can’t the headlines be something like “UFC Fighter Jon Jones Saves Kitten Orphanage from Crooked Landlord”

just once, why can't the headlines be something like "UFC Fighter Jon Jones Saves Kitten Orphanage from Crooked Landlord" pic.twitter.com/jxF4L8ixKs — Jon Jones (@jonjones) March 26, 2020

Michael Morgan brought up the fact that just a few days earlier, Jon posted about staying home during these difficult times.

“Bro…you had one job.”

This is just the latest of a long line of issues Jon Jones has faced. Therefore it is understandable that the MMA community would react in such a way as this.