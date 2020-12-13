UFC featherweight contender Chase Hooper came back from the brinks of defeat at UFC 256 from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hooper was facing Peter Barrett on the undercard and had a lot to prove after losing his last fight. Unfortunately, things didn’t get off to a great start for Hooper. He clearly lost the first two rounds of the fight due in part to the difference in striking skills between him and his opponent. Facing a two-fights losing streak, Hooper had to be aggressive in the third and last round. As he struggled to find any success on the feet, he dove for a surprising Iminari roll and proceeded with a leg entanglement. Hooper quickly attempted a heel hook and Barrett, who was unable to wiggle out of the submission had no choice but to tap.

Check the highlights below:

Just CHOPPING at those legs in round two 😳 #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/yAvzQRHY8K — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, HE GOT HIM 👏@Chase_Hooper with a stunning comeback to open the night. #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/OxRnjpiPyA — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020