Renato Moicano Earns Decision Win Over Chase Hooper – FURY Pro Grappling 3 Results (Highlights)

A 170-pound grappling match between UFC lightweight Renato Moicano and UFC featherweight Chase Hooper is taking place now (Thursday, Dec 30, 2021) at FURY Pro Grappling 3.

Round 1

Moicano gets on top of Hooper’s knees but Hooper utilizes a butterfly guard to elevate him up out of his guard. Moicano is the one in control so far but there’s not been a lot of big moments so far. Moicano has entered Hooper’s guard. Hooper continues to employ a butterfly guard. Moicano passes and takes his back. Hooper does well to scramble out of it as the crowd applauds. Moicano takes his back again but Hooper is showing great defensive work to avoid getting submitted or in a compromised position even as Moicano temporarily mounts him. The fight eventually goes the distance and this should be a victory for Moicano.

Official Result: Renato Moicano defeats Chase Hooper via decision.

Check out the highlights below: