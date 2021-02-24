Holly Holm To Co-Host Boxing PPV Event Headlined By Claressa Shields

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm, is set to make her first foray into a potential career outside the octagon. It has recently been confirmed that ‘The Preachers Daughter’ will serve as the co-host, and the cards unofficial scorer.

Holm will be joined by the main host of the event, Dan Canobbio, as well as Justin Shackil who will cover play-by-play duties, and Claudio Trejos who will handle analytics. The event’s promoter, Dimitriy Salita had the following to say:

“These are the top media professionals that this historic night for female boxing deserves. Holly Holm is one of the most popular female fighters in history and she’ll be lending her unique insights. Claudia Trejos has given much of her life to female sports and broken down several barriers. Dan Canobbio has been around boxing his entire life and grown into an excellent commentator, while Justin Shackil’s outstanding work speaks for itself. Lending his now world-famous voice to introduce the action, Ray Flores continues to build his resume as one of the world’s top ring announcers” (via MMA Fighting).

A Historical PPV

The event itself will be headlined by Claressa Shields who will face off against Maire-Eve Dicaire. The two elite fighters will go head to head in a 154-pound title unification bout. The card has been dubbed Superwomen: Shields vs. Dicaire and is a historic event in the sport of Boxing. The event will be the first-ever all women’s PPV card.

Despite now being a staple of the UFC 135lb division, Holly Holm was once an integral figure in the sport of professional boxing. During this tenure, she picked up an impressive 33-2-3 record, whilst also claiming multiple welterweight titles.

Alternatively, Claressa Shields holds two Olympic Gold medals as well as multiple belts of her own. Currently holding an undefeated record, Shields is undeniably one of the greatest female boxers of all time. She is set to transition over to MMA in the near future, having signed a deal with PFL.

When I win https://t.co/Y01WkOZZnN — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 21, 2021