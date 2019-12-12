Henry Cejudo Says If UFC Doesn’t Pay ‘Then I’m Out, They Can Keep Both Belts’

Henry Cejudo Wants More Money Or He Will Retire

Henry Cejudo has not fought since becoming the Champ Champ. Now he is saying that he would like more money, otherwise he will not fight again.

Cejudo came into the UFC as an Olympic Gold Medalist. Following a decent start to his UFC run, he managed to dethrone Demetrious Johnson to win the Flyweight title. Following a successful defense against TJ Dillashaw, he moveed up to Bantamweight to fight for the vacant title. He would win here, becoming one of the few double champs in UFC history.

Following this win, Cejudo has not competed again. Speaking with MMAFighting, he opened up a bit on the reason for that. As he explains, he has been recovering from a shoulder injury, but he is unhappy with his current pay situation. With his long list of accolades, he says his only interest is in making money.

“I’m in this game for 100-percent money. I’m in this to make money, I’m not in this for another championship, i’m not in this for antoher- no. my motivation, I’ve accomplished everything that I’ve ever wanted to accomplish. There’s only one thing missing: A whole bunch of zeroes behind me competing and entertaining a bunch of people. That’s it.”

Cejudo continued, explaining that there are no other fighters with his resume in the sport. Even though he wants to test himself, he only wants to if it makes sense.

“I want to fight the best but if the number doesn’t equal out to what I feel like I’m gonna get paid, then I’m out! they can keep both belts”

Do you think Henry Cejudo will retire if he does not get a pay raise?