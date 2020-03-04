Henry Cejudo Clowns On Flyweight Division Following Figueiredo vs Benevidaz

Henry Cejudo Claims To Still Be King Of Flyweight Division

Henry Cejudo may not be the champion at 125lb anymore. However he sees the debacle of last weekend’s title fight as a win for him.

It was understood that when Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo stepped foot in the Octagon, at UFC Norfolk, Cejudo would be relinquishing his flyweight title. Things got interesting when Figueiredo missed weight the day before the fight. As a result, he would not be eligible to win the title.

Nevertheless, the fight went ahead, and Cejudo gave up the 125lb belt. However the situation only got more complicated as an accidental headbutt rocked Benavidez, before Deiveson finished him off with strikes to end the fight. Now, there is no champion in the already struggling division.

Henry Cejudo saw what happened here, but is not too bothered by it. In fact, as he told TMZ, he feels like it should count as a title defense for him. Specifically he said that there were no winners in this fight, no matter what the record says.

“I am the only fighter in human history to defend my belt on the couch,” Cejudo said. “So remember guys, it’s a ‘Triple C’ weight division. You guys can all get it. “I thought it was unfortunate,” Cejudo said about the fight. “I thought Figueiredo should have made the weight. It was a bit of a cheat against Joe, but I mean, he did connect that punch. So, Joe did lose, but Figueiredo did not win.”

The flyweight division was already in shambles since before Cejudo was the champion. Now that he has vacated, and there were these recent complications, the future seems bleak for the roughly 18 fighters in the division. Unless of course, they do the rematch between Benavidez and Figueiredo.