Dana White Leaning Towards Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo Rematch

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo Rematch in the Works

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo put on an incredible match during UFC Norfolk. Originally the bout was scheduled to be for the vacant UFC Flyweight championship. However, after Figueiredo came in 2.5lbs over the flyweight championship limit, he was unable to compete for the belt. And, of course, he defeated Benavidez, leaving the 125lb division without a champion. Because the matchup was so good and both men are clearly the top flyweights on the UFC roster, UFC President Dana White has confirmed a rematch between Benavidez and Figueiredo.

UFC Norfolk

Their UFC Norfolk matchup was full of pace and energy. The crowd was electrified as both men used their lighting fast speed and flawless technique to test each other. There were scrambles, big shots exchanged in the pocket, and a relentless pace for the entire first round.

During the second round, Figueiredo planted and connected on a straight right that ended the fight. Although he left the night victorious, he also left the division up for grabs.

One thing that the UFC doesn’t like is vacant titles. Especially when it’s due to a title contender missing weight, being illegible for a title, but still winning. Usually, an act like that would warrant punishment, but instead, it appears as though Deiveson will be rewarded with another chance.

UFC president Dana White says he is leaning toward booking a Benavidez-Figueiredo rematch for the 125-pound title — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 3, 2020

According to Adam Hill, Dana White stated that he is leaning towards booking the men in a rematch. Of course, that thought evoked a lot of controversy throughout the community.

Some are in favor of the Benavidez vs Figueiredo rematch. Part of that is due to the belief that they are the top two flyweights that the UFC has to offer. Furthermore, after their first encounter, the second could only be better.

Those against the matchup don’t understand how Figueiredo could be rewarded for missing weight. Plus, it’s very possible that he misses weight again and the cycle continues.

The UFC won’t be fooled again. If they make the matchup a second time, expect stipulations and an alternate just in case.