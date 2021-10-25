Hasbulla To Attend UFC 267 In Support Of Islam Makhachev

It seems that Hasbulla is a social media star that is destined to have connections to the UFC. He will apparently be attending UFC 267 so he can support fellow Russian Islam Makhachev.

Hasbulla Magomedov first grew into public consciousness with his viral video face-off against a fellow little person, that seems to turn aggressive. Since then he has become a social media sensation, amassing a huge following and earning the nickname of being the Mini Khabib, as well as getting called out by UFC fighters.

Now it seems that he will be coming to UFC 267, set to take place on Fight Island on Abu Dhabi, free on ESPN+, to support Khabib’s protege Islam Makhachev in his fight against Dan Hooker. The news was first revealed by PFL fighter Movlid Khaybulaev, with Danny Segura sharing it on Twitter.

Hasbulla is expected to attend #UFC267 in support of Islam Makhachev. Confirmed with PFL’s Movlid Khaybulaev. pic.twitter.com/VTPXUbjW6X — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 25, 2021

Hasbulla Is Rooting For Islam Makhachev

When he heads to Fight Island to watch UFC 267, Hasbulla will be there in support of Islam Makhachev. This is a big fight for the lightweight prospect, as he faces his first top ten opponent, despite the fact that he is already ranked fifth in the division.

Initially Islam was to fight Rafael dos Anjos, but an injury forced him out of the contest, canceling this specific matchup for the third time. This left the door open for Dan Hooker, who decided to return on a month’s notice, right after winning a decision against Nasrat Haqparast just a few weeks earlier, earning a ton of respect from the community in the process.

This fight has massive stakes for both men involved, and the results could have a serious impact on the future of the lightweight division, as Islam Makhachev could very well earn the next title shot with a win. Either way, he will be looking to do so with Hasbulla sitting in the arena, cheering him on.