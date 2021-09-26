Dan Hooker Outgrapples Nasrat Haqparast – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

The preliminary UFC 266 bout between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast has wrapped up. It emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s how the fight played out.

Round 1

Hooker was throwing out leg kicks early. Haqparast was loading up on the left hand. Hooker had his opponent backing up thanks to his pressure. Haqparast landed a right hand. He began to pick his shots but kept loading up. Hooker went for a takedown but he bailed by throwing some punches and a knee before the horn sounded.

Round 2

The pace turned up between the two early in round two. Hooker pushed Haqparast against the fence off an exchange. They traded knees to the body. Hooker got in the Muay Thai clinch and landed a knee to the head. The action was broken up by referee Jason Herzog after a stalemate. Hooker scored a takedown and got to side control. He maintained top control until the end of the round.

Round 3

Haqparast came out swinging in the final frame. Hooker scored another takedown. He ended up taking the back. Haqparast got back to his feet but was quickly back down after whiffing on a right hand. The fight ended with Hooker landing punches in top control all the way until the final horn.

Official result: Dan Hooker def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Check out the highlights below:

