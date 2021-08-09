Rafael Fiziev Calls For ‘Money Fight’ With Hasbulla Following UFC 265 Win

Most of the time when fighters get a win in the UFC, they use their opportunity on the mic to call for a fight with their next opponent. However Rafael Fiziev used his win at UFC 265 to call out Hasbulla instead.

Fiziev got one of the biggest wins of his career, over the weekend at UFC 265. The Russian got the better of Bobby Green on the scorecards, after the two went to war for fifteen straight minutes in one of the better fights on the night.

Following the win, when Daniel Cormier interviewed the Russian in the cage, he decided to call out someone for a money fight. However it was not one of the many lightweights that would deliver that, with him instead calling out internet celebrity and Russian little person Hasbulla.

“Hasbulla, Hasbulla… you want a money fight? Then fight with me, bro,” Fiziev said.

Rafael Fiziev vs Hasbulla?

Obviously this was not a serious callout from Rafael Fiziev, but the idea of him fighting Hasbulla is entertaining. After all, the influencer has called out the likes of Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor in the past, when he is not getting into fights with other little people in viral video face-offs, that is.

That being said, it does make one wonder what could be next for Fiziev after this impressive performance. Neither he nor Bobby Green were ranked at the time of their fight, but a top 15 opponent seems to be the right move for his career.

Insiders are looking at Rafael Fiziev as a potential star in the shark tank that is the UFC’s lightweight division. Even if he is not fighting Hasbulla, putting him against someone who can help boost his profile might be a good call, such as number 11 ranked Kevin Lee, who is looking for his first fight since 2020.