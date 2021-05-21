‘This is unethical’ – Russian Dwarf Athletic Association Frowns Upon Potential Fight Between Viral Russian Little People

So… there is a Russian Dwarf Athletic Association. No, we’re not trolling. And, the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association isn’t too happy with a potential fight between a social media star and a singer.

A viral image has been circulating the internet, which initially resembled two children squaring off for a professional title fight. As the idea continued to gain traction, social media revealed that the two men are adults who are of high profile in Russia.

Tale of the Tape

Hasbullah Magomedov is an 18-year-old blogger from Makhachkala, Russia. The social media star is often referred to as “Mini Khabib” for the content on various platforms, specifically Instagram. Currently, his audience has expanded beyond the Russian market and is slowly infiltrating into North America.

Abdu Rozik, the other man in the photo, is a well-known singer throughout Russia and Europe. Rozik is also currently in the world record books for being the shortest singer on the planet, despite his height not being listed on the internet.

Both Magomedov and Rozik went viral due to a potential fight between the two stars. And with the trend of social media stars fighting due to the Triller Fight Club, it’s no surprise that the fight’s potential is likely.

Russian Dwarf Athletic Association Responds to Potential Fight

Rumors have led people to believe that the pair will face off in a professional mixed martial arts bout. However, The Russian Dwarf Athletic Association is not on board with the fight and believes it’s unethical. The head of the organization, Uliana Podpalnaya, spoke about the potential fight to RT Sport.

“It’s not even like a show fight. They (Magomedov and Rozik) get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh,” he said.

Then, he continued to note that the potential fight is unethical. Furthermore, that serious sports shouldn’t be comical.

“There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport. This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view. It seems to be that only on the one hand it can be correct and beautiful — if martial arts among small people are made a Paralympic sport.“ “It could be Judo, Karate, and people will understand that this is a serious sport, serious performances, and not some kind of laughing show,” Podpalyana explained. “Events like this don’t draw attention to the sport of little people. If interest in this appears, it’s only business a lot of money is being invested in it. And from the point of view of the sports career growth of these guys, there are no prospects.“

So, should the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association allow the fight to happen? And, if it does happen, will fans watch?