Gylan Alves, Former Shooto Champ, Shot And Killed In Brazil

MMA Prospect Gylan Alves Shot To Death In Brazil

A terrible tragedy has struck in Brazil, on Tuesday night. Young MMA Prospect Gylan Alves was shot and killed in his native homeland.

Alves was an interesting prospect in the MMA world, albeit not the most well known one. However he caught the attention of hardcore fans with his win of the Shooto Brazil bantamweight title. He was able to add this belt to the JF Fight belt he already had, truly cementing himself as one of Brazil’s most interesting up and comers.

Unfortunately, according to reports Alves was shot three times in the waist and leg, while in his garage in Juiz Fora, Brazil. The news was revealed by his father and coach, Santos Rocha, who said that there is currently no information about who fired the shots. However, Gylan was apparently rushed to the hospital, suffering from major heart attacks on the while, ultimately ending his life.

At the time of his passing, Gylan Alves was on a two fight losing streak. He had been submitted by Herbeth Reis De Sousa in March of 2019, before dropping another fight to Elvis Batista Da Silva in August. Overall, his professional mixed martial arts record sat at 13-5.

Regardless of the recent setbacks, Alves was still considered to be someone interesting to watch develop. He had been hoping to turn things around in 2020. Sadly he will not be given the opportunity to do that, as his life was cut short.

MiddleEasy would like to offer their condolences to the friends and family of Gylan Alves. Hopefully whoever did this will be brought to justice.