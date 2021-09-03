18-yo Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dies Of Head Injuries Suffered In Fight

The combat sports world has been struck with tragedy, as Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata has passed away. Worse still, is the fact that she lost her life after suffering brain damage in a fight.

Zapata was an 18-year old boxer, with a pro record of 2-4, with three of those loses coming by way of knockout. Her most recent fight was a bout against Quebec native Marie-Pier Houle, in Houle’s hometown.

Things started to get bad for Jeanette in the fourth round of this contest, after she got rocked with a huge uppercut, which then led to a flurry of punches that sent her mouthpiece flying and made the ref to stop the fight. However it was clear that there was something wrong, when Jeanette was unable to return to her corner.

Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Has Passed Away

When Jeanette Zacrias Zapata was unable to return to her corner, officials and medical professionals rushed to try to help her. She began to have seizures while standing, which resulted in an ambulance taking her to the nearest ICU, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

Things began to look up after this, with her critical condition starting to improve, leading doctors to believe she did not need surgery. However five days later, tides would turn again, ultimately ending the life of this young athlete.

“We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband, Jovianni Martinez, who was at her bedside until her last moments,” promoter Yvon Michel said in a statement ( h/t CBC ). “The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement. We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.”

MiddleEasy would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Jeanette Zacarias Zapata. This is obviously a massive tragedy for them, and the sport as a whole.