Alexander Gustafsson Hints at Another UFC Return

Alexander Gustafsson is hinting at another run in the UFC. Gustafsson has retired and is unretired from the sport in the past. But due to a message on social media, Gus looks like he’ll be bringing his artform back inside of an octagon soon.

When it comes to MMA fighters and retirement, it’s usually not an iron-clad decision. Looking back in the archives, many soldiers who have stated they would retire have seemingly made their way back to the octagon. For example, fighters like Conor McGregor, Georges St Pierre, and Brock Lesnar have all told fans they would leave the sport. However, they all came back to return fighting, all having varying levels of success in their return.

Gustafsson Hints at UFC Return

Gustafsson posted himself weight training on social media. Underneath the photo was a caption by Alexander, who vowed that he would be coming back to the sport more potent than ever.

“I have spent hours and hours in preparation. This summer I will dig deep inside myself.

Warning – I’m coming back stronger than ever. Stay in touch.

I will offer you the possibility to follow me all the way,” he wrote on social media.

Choosing a Weightclass

Gustafsson retired last June, after his second straight loss against Anthony Smith. During the fight, he lost in the fourth round from a rear-naked choke. A year later, he would come out of retirement and make his heavyweight debut against Fabrício Werdum.

It only took Fabricio a little less than 3 minutes to slap on a trademark armbar and finish Gustafsson.

Now that “The Mauler” is hinting at a comeback, it’ll be interesting to see which division he will aim to compete in. Especially with a foe in Jon Jones, who has been training to compete in the heavyweight division, Alex fought last.

When Gustafsson returns, should it be at light heavyweight or in the heavyweight division?