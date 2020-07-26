Up next on UFC Fight Island is a Heavyweight showdown. Alexander Gustafsson (18-6) makes his heavyweight debut against former champion Fabricio Werdum (23-8-1) from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox. Gustafsson moves around and Verwum lands a body kick. Double jab lands for Gustafsson, he then eats a leg kick from Werdum. Gustafsson lands a right hand and Werdum changes levels. Gustafsson defends well but Werdum keeps a hold of him. Werdum ends up on Gustafsson’s back and works for an armbar. Werdum lands a few hammer fists and he extends Gustafsson’s arm to finish the armbar! It is all over!

Official results: 2m30s of the first round is the official time of the stoppage. Fabricio Werdum submits Alexander Gustafsson with an armbar.

Check the highlights below:

Vai Cavalo! 🇧🇷@FabricioWerdum submits Gus in RD 1! 📺 The card finishes next on @ESPN / E+ pic.twitter.com/5O336mRWBW — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2020