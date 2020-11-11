With his big win over Thiago Santos, Glover Teixeira has been hoping for a shot at the light heavyweight title. Now he makes his case for getting this shot over Israel Adesanya.

Initially when the bout between Teixeira and Santos was announced, it seemed like the winner would get a chance to face newly minted champ Jan Blachowicz. However Dana White threw a wrench in this sentiment by saying that middleweight champ Adesanya would be getting the shot instead. Then when Glover got the upset win by surviving early damage and getting a submission, White admitted that he was being forced to reconsider this booking, impressed with Glover’s performance.

Glover Teixeira Thinks Dana White Will Do The Right Thing

Naturally, Glover Teixeira is not particularly thrilled with the idea of Jan Blachowicz fighting Israel Adesanya instead of him. He said in a recent interview that after his fight he was unable to track down Dana White to explain how he feels. However he thinks that Dana will do the right thing and book him vs Blachowicz instead.

“I think I proved a point in here,” Teixeira said. “I’m the number one contender now. It’s kind of upsetting for Adesanya to come in and jump right in line. I think Adesanya is new at 185 still, Blachowicz is new at 205. Look, it seems that if there’s a superfight it shouldn’t be now. They need to build up to this. Defend the belt a couple of times for Blachowicz. That’s against me, I guess. Defend the belt against me. “I did not speak to Dana. I was looking for him, I wanted to to talk to him in person but didn’t get the chance,” Teixeira explained. “I think Dana’s a business guy. He’s going to do (what’s good for) business. But I’m telling you this, he’s a fair man. He’s a fair man. You know, I see some people complain about Dana. I’ve got no complaints about Dana man.”

Whether or not the UFC let’s Teixeira face Blachowicz, he knows that it is out of his hands. However he is choosing to stay positive and believe that White and the UFC will do the right thing.

“I’ve been very positive that I might get the next shot,” Teixeira said. “Blachowicz already said that he is willing to fight me. I heard that Adesanya is having complaints about timing. So I’m very confident, and haven’t been thinking about other things.”

