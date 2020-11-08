Both Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira can bang. Which, is why MMA fans expected a firecracker of a main event between both competitors at UFC Vegas 13. Although the rest of the card wouldn’t be considered exciting, Santos and Teixeira provided enough excitement to carry through the night. Teixeira was able to pull off a submission victory after being viciously knocked down. Now that a W is in the bag, Teixeira wants a shot at the title.

Teixeira on Wanting a Title Shot

Teixeira spoke to the media during the post-fight press conference. He fielded questions from the usual crew of media as well as the new edition of popular stuntman and comedian Steve-O. Glover was asked about a title shot. Furthermore, he spoke about deserving a 50k bonus for the fight of the night honors.

“Dana White, come on man, gonna make me wait man? I beat all these young guys, it’s not easy. Come on, give me that title shot man,” said Glover.

Dana White in Agreence With Title Shot

UFC President Dana White agreed with Glover that he deserved a title shot. Listening to the presser, White fully agreed with Teixeira.

"I heard him, I agree with him, and I'm taking him serious." On the #UFCVegas13 post show, @danawhite tells @laura_sanko that he heard @gloverteixeira call for a title shot and says "he's not wrong." pic.twitter.com/qX3JokLm2r — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 8, 2020

“He’s not wrong you know what i mean it’s like i deserve the shot-you know it’s been here forever. He’s on the street he looked great tonight and whats funny is everytime i count this guy out and think that i dont know if he’s got it, he proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight.

We all know there’s lot of noise around Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, with Glover’s current run White gave his thoughts who will get crack at light heavyweight title.

“It’s something we need to figure out. But i heard him, I agree with him, and I’m taking him seriously and so ya i am not doubt this guy anymore” said Dana.

Alongside title aspirations, the media also asked Glover about Fight of the Night honors.

Deserving a $50k Bonus

“I want to figure out, how did you not get the fight of the night? And, how did you not get the $50,000 bonus,” said Steve-O. “I don’t know,” said Glover. “It’s not up to me. That’s Dana’s job. Thank you (for thinking I deserved the bonus.”

As of now, the rumor is that UFC Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will take on Israel Adesanya in a two-division clash between champions. However, after Glover’s performance, perhaps the UFC would be keen on giving the veteran a well-deserved title shot.

Of course, the Adesanya fight can always happen later. But, time is ticking for the 41-year-old Brazillian.