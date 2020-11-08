It’s time for the main event of the evening. Two former light heavyweight title challenger face-off tonight. Number one ranked Thiago Santos (21-7) makes his return from injury against one of the most accomplished fighters in the division, Glover Teixeira (31-7). Santos was injured in his title fight against Jon Jones earlier this year after taking the former champion to a split decision.

Round 1

Despite being a pretty good striker himself, Glover Teixeira will surely look to take this fight to the ground. Santos lands a huge counter right hand that appears to hurt Teixeira and he swarms him. Teixeira manages to survive the early onslaught and forces a clinch. He then gets an easy takedown and immediately starts landing some ground and pound. Santos is pretty skilled on the ground himself and manages to get out of the full mount position. Teixeira’s pressure is flawless so far and he seems happy to stay in the closed guard and land some strikes. Teixeira will end the round on top with Santos happy to let him work.

10-9 Teixeira

Round 2

Santos stays in the southpaw position and lands an early leg kick. He eats a right hand from Teixeira and gets taken down immediately. Teixeira lands some big punches on the ground as he looks to advance his position. Teixeira has complete control on the ground, he lands a big elbow and immediately passes to half guard. Side control for Teixeira, he keeps landing some devastating punches on the ground. Teixeira takes the back and attacks the rear-naked choke but Santos is saved by the bell.

10-8 Teixeira

Round 3

Big left hand lands for Santos and knocks Teixeira on his back. Santos is now on top and advances to half guard, he then lands some ground and pound. Big left hands land on the floor for Santos. Teixeira scrambled to his feet and takes Santos down immediately. He takes the back, sinks in the choke, and submits Santos. It’s all over!

Official Results: Glover Teixeira defeats Thiago Santos by submission at 1m49s of the third round.

Check the highlights below:

Heavy shots! 🔨 Off to a quick start in the #UFCVegas13 main event. pic.twitter.com/EgvwGIX613 — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2020