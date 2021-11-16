Glover Teixeira Given Key To The City Of Danbury, Connecticut, Following Title Victory

While Glover Teixeira may originally hail from Brazil, he has spent a large portion of time living in Danbury, Connecticut. As a result, when he won the light heavyweight title, his adopted home town awarded him with special honors.

Teixeira made history when he was able to dethrone Jan Blachowicz and become the oldest man in UFC history to win their first title. It was an amazing moment in the sport’s history, due to how long he had been competing and how he had to work his way to a second title shot.

Upon returning to his adopted home city of Danbury, Glover was met with another massive honor. He posted to his gym’s Instagram to reveal that he was granted the key to the city by Danbury Mayor Joseph Cavo.

“What a Day?! A parade and the Key to the City!! An amazing tribute to @gloverteixeira , his entire team & all the hard work. Thank you @cityofdanbury for all your support & love!!!”

Glover Teixeira Gives A Speech

This was a massive honor for Glover Teixeira, recognizing him for the work he has done for the community in Danbury. Between his gym in the area, and the work he has done in the city, he is more than deserving of this honor.

Upon receiving the award, he gave a speech to share his appreciation for the honor. After being praised by the mayor, Glover shared that he was incredibly grateful for the recognition, and blown away by the show of support.

“I come to Danbury in 1999, and people just warm hearts over here. They just open their arms to me,” Teixeira said. “I want to motivate the kids. Everything’s possible. I’ll motivate even the older people too. I started at 22 years old, and it’s never too late. It’s never too late to follow your dreams and go after it.”

This was an awesome thing to see for Glover Teixeira, who has been putting in the work for years. There are few who were unhappy with seeing him winning the title, and it is not hard to see why.