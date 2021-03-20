COVID-19 Protocols Force Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell Off UFC Vegas 22

Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell will no longer be competing at UFC Vegas 22 tonight.

The pair were set to collide in an intriguing lightweight bout on the main card of the event with the fight notably being Gillespie’s first since a brutal knockout against Kevin Lee back in November 2019 — his first professional defeat.

However, he won’t have a chance to potentially return to the win column as the fight has been called off due to COVID-19 protocols.

The news was announced by the UFC who added that it will be postponed for a later date.

UFC Vegas 22 Takes Multiple Hits Following Gillespie vs. Riddell News

It’s an additional blow for the card that has taken a number of hits in recent days.

Julija Stoliarenko’s women’s bantamweight bout with Julia Avila was canceled yesterday after she fainted twice during the weigh-ins.

The bantamweight bout between Johnny Eduardo and Anthony Birchak is also off due to visa issues while Tai Tuivasa will now be facing UFC debutant Harry Hunsucker who is stepping in for Don’Tale Mayes who withdrew for unknown reasons.

The main event which is a middleweight collision between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland still promises to be extremely entertaining. The same cannot be said for the card as a whole, however.