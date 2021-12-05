Rafael Fiziev Doesn’t Know If He’s Sad Or Happy After TKOing Brad Riddell At UFC Vegas 44

Rafael Fiziev was left with mixed emotions after his win over Brad Riddell.

Fiziev took on friend and former training partner Riddell in a lightweight matchup that co-headlined UFC Vegas 44 last night. It was a competitive fight throughout the first two rounds with Fiziev looking like he was just about edging it thanks to his speed.

The Stoppage

However, the end came in the third round when Fiziev caught Riddell with a spinning wheel kick flush to the face. Riddell remained standing but was clearly wobbled before referee Herb Dean stopped it correctly.

It should have been a great moment for Fiziev who arguably had the best performance of his UFC career yet. However, given his friendship with Riddell, he’s left with plenty of mixed emotions.

“It feels amazing,” Fiziev said at the post-fight press conference. “What I can say? What I can say? I just don’t know if I’m sad or I’m happy because it’s not so good when you [beat] your friend like that, you know? It’s just this. But of course, I’m happy inside. I don’t know. “… It was a beautiful KO or TKO. It was beautiful, but I still didn’t watch the fight (yet). I still don’t like many moments in the fight. I still need growing. I still need work.”

Rafael Fiziev With Another Celebrity Callout

After his last win over Bobby Green, Fiziev notably called out Hasbullah.

With a win over someone like Riddell, would Fiziev finally start calling his shots and ask for an opponent ranked higher than him? Not with Hollywood star Vince Vaughn in attendance.

“His name is Vince Vaughn,” Fiziev said when asked who he wanted to callout. “I love him.”

He didn’t seem to want to call out any lightweight fighter in particular during the post-fight press conference either.

“Next plan is a 17-and-a-half hour flight to Thailand,” Fiziev said while laughing when asked what was next for him.

You can watch his full post-fight presser below: