Gregor Gillespie Calls Out Tony Ferguson For Declining Fight: ‘I Will F*ck You Up’

Tony Ferguson has turned down Gregor Gillespie for a second time, according to the NCAA champion.

It has been eight months since Gillespie (14-1) returned against Diego Ferreira. After his comeback win, he went fishing like he always does but since then, nothing. After his win, he told the media he hoped to fight someone up the rankings, but unfortunately, no one has taken the bait.

Gillespie vs. Ferguson

There have been rumors about a potential matchup between Gillespie and perennial contender Tony Ferguson. On Thursday, Gillespie took to his Instagram to let us know what has been going on. The seemingly always humble Gillespie took his heel out for a turn.

“Just got word again from my manager that Tony Ferguson will not accept the fight against me.” Gillespie said in a video. “And then I see you online calling out fu*king Michael Chandler, saying it’s wrestling season, bro. Dude, you understand that I’m the wrestler, bro. I beat the shit out of Mike Chandler in college, and I will f*ck you up in wrestling too. If you’re looking for the wrestler bro, accept the fight, dude. I need to start climbing, and none of you guys seem to want to f*cking fight. “Tony, me and you are fu*king available, dude. We’ve been available since the same fu*king – one weekend apart. I fought and then you the weekend after. It’s time, bro. Let’s just fu*king do it. Calling f*cking Chandler out for wrestling season, get the f*ck out of here, bro. I’m the wrestler.”

Gillespie is the man if it is a wrestler that “El Cucuy” wants. He was a four-time NCAA Division I All-American and won a national championship in 2007. He defeated Michael Chandler 10-2 in the 2009 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Chandler was the name Ferguson originally wanted, so if he wants a wrestler, ‘The Gift’ thinks it should be him.

The Ball Is In Tony’s Court Or… The Fish Is In Tony’s Lake

The consensus among most MMA fans is for Ferguson to stay away from grapplers; however, if you know anything about Ferguson, he will try and defy everyone.

*mack* 👋 Shut Up Kip 🖕😎 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/6Suc89AQTa — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 2, 2022

Ferguson called for a fight with Chandler last week on New Years Day and even got Chandler to bite. The former UFC interim champion has also called for a fight with Nate Diaz, but that fight looks like it will not happen. UFC President Dana White said they have a plan for Ferguson, and it’s not Diaz.

That plan may have been Gregor Gillespie, but all ‘The Gift’ unwrapped was a refused fight offer from Tony Ferguson.