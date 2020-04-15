Georges St Pierre Believes MMA GOAT ‘Doesn’t Exist’ And Anyone Can Be Beaten

Georges St Pierre Says There’s No Such Thing As MMA GOAT

In the eyes of many, Georges St Pierre is the greatest fighter of all time. However if you ask him, he will tell you that this distinction does not exist, for him or anyone else.

GSP is, without a doubt, one of the best fighters to compete in the UFC. He had a long reign over the welterweight division, before coming back from a hiatus to capture the middleweight title as well. The only two loses he ever had, he was able to avenge emphatically. That is why, in the judgement of many, he is the Greatest Of All Time in MMA.

However if you ask Georges St Pierre if he is MMA’s GOAT, his answer may surprise you. That is what Ariel Helwani found out, when asking him that very question. According to GSP, he feels that the GOAT discussion is pointless, as anybody can lose and nobody can be the best ever.

“When I was young, I wanted to be the best of all time,” he said. “But when I got older and I had more experience, I realized it’s just a fugazi. It doesn’t exist. You can’t be the best fighter on the planet. There will always be one guy that will beat you. I know people will say ‘No that’s not true,’ but if you train with many different trainIng partners, with different people, you’ll find out that it’s true. There’s guys better than you that are maybe not fighting. That’s how the world works. There’s no better guys. There will always be one guy that will have your number, and he will beat you. That’s how it is, unfortunately.”

Georges St Pierre has a point, that anybody can be beaten on a given day. However, seeing as how he beat the people who beat him, that makes things a little more complicated. Either way, the GOAT conversation is subjective by nature, and that is his opinion.