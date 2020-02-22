Justin Gaethje: ‘No Doubt’ Conor McGregor Is Ducking Me

Gaethje Still Campaigning For McGregor Fight

If UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje didn’t know for sure, he knows now — Conor McGregor is ducking him.

McGregor made his return to the Octagon at UFC 246 last month where he quickly dispatched of Donald Cerrone with a first-round TKO victory. Many criticized the UFC’s choice of opponent given that “Cowboy” was on a two-fight losing streak and didn’t seem much of a threat.

Gaethje — currently on a three-fight winning streak — was initially hoping to be the one the Irishman faced in his comeback. And while he’s still campaigning for a fight with the former two-weight champion, he believes McGregor is undoubtedly avoiding him.

“No doubt about it,” Gaethje replied to a fan telling him that McGregor was ducking him.

No doubt about it. https://t.co/4ol5bgyhQc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 21, 2020

Before McGregor faced Cerrone, he did state that Gaethje was on his list.

“He is on the list,” McGregor said. “He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next. Maybe I’ll face him next. He has it coming to him. … He’s a funny guy. “He’s been taking it very to heart. I know the feeling when you do that. Maybe I’ll get through Donald and I’ll have a quick turnaround against Justin. Maybe that’s what will happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt.”

Following UFC 246, McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh also stated that he would like to see his pupil face Gaethje, albeit at welterweight.

Given that nothing has transpired since, maybe “The Highlight” is right to be doubtful about McGregor’s intentions.