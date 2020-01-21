John Kavanagh Wants Conor McGregor To Face Justin Gaethje At Welterweight

McGregor vs. Gaethje At 170?

Straight Blast Gym head coach John Kavanagh wants to see Conor McGregor face Justin Gaethje next.

McGregor enjoyed a successful return to the Octagon when he defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds of their UFC 246 welterweight headliner on Saturday night.

Much has been made since about who the Irishman’s next opponent could be. UFC president Dana White wants to see a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Others in the combat sport world want to see a showdown with Jorge Masvidal. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is also an option.

However, Kavanagh wants to see his pupil face Justin Gaethje. Interestingly enough, he wants it to be a welterweight contest too.

“Justin Gaethje at 170,” Kavanagh said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “That would be my personal preference. Because he’s another lightweight but why have, neither of them have to cut weight. The goal — I’ll be careful with my words here — the kind of vision is to get that 155-pound belt back so it’s a step towards that.”

McGregor notably fought Cerrone in a welterweight bout to allow both competitors to focus on their respective fight camps rather than cutting weight.

Perhaps, this will be a trend going forward for all non-title McGregor fights?