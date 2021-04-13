Tyson Fury Plans To Roast Francis Ngannou, Ngannou Responds

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier aren’t the only ones beefing on social media. Newly crowned UFC king, Francis Ngannou would spar with boxing star Tyson Fury on Twitter on Tuesday.

With a ferocious KO of Stipe Miocic and a UFC belt to start his collection, Ngannou is nearly ready to make a crossover into the world of boxing. Cameroon’s king however has to settle some business regarding his first title defense, which is speculated to be Derrick Lewis or Jon Jones.

A New Level

With a win or two, Ngannou looks to conquer another sport, making his way into the ring, trading his 4-ounce MMA gloves for 10-ounce boxing gloves. Tyson Fury is a name that is on “The Predator’s” mind as he thinks about the hunt.

Fury is preparing for a likely matchup with the world-class Anthony Joshua, which is targeted to take place this summer.

The Exchange

This wouldn’t stop Fury from throwing a barb or two at Ngannou though.

The British boxer already sees an easy fight with Ngannou in the future, following his prediction of beating up the #1 pound-for-pound boxer on the planet.

Ngannou’s Response

Ngannou wouldn’t let this fly, firing a comeback at Fury.

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do? 🤔 https://t.co/8LKhcnJY5O pic.twitter.com/ceqgnrUaTJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2021

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do?

Who took this exchange between the two powerful strikers?