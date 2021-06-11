Francis Ngannou Responds To Jon Jones Bulking Up For Heavyweight: ‘I’m Strong Too’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been bulking up to prepare for a move to heavyweight. However heavyweight king Francis Ngannou is not worried about this, and is still focused on trying to fight Jon.

As it currently stands, Ngannou is expected to make the first defense of his heavyweight title, in a rematch with Derrick Lewis. This came after the UFC failed to come to terms with Jones on compensation for a heavyweight title fight.

However as Francis explained in a recent interview, he is still focused on trying to secure a fight with Jon, over the rematch with Lewis. Moreover, it does not matter to him that Jon has been spending this time bulking up.

“I want Jon Jones. Oh, definitely. I don’t care about what the talk says. People will love that fight. I love that fight,” Ngannou said. “I have some size too. I’m strong too. I’m not impressed. I know he’s very skilled and very talented, I respect that. But we are both men, and we are going to find out.”

Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis or Jon Jones?

As previously stated, the UFC has been struggling to negotiate with Jon Jones on the proper compensation for a fight with Francis Ngannou. Jon and Dana have repeatedly gone back and forth over the issue, with varying claims as to how much Jon is asking for.

Recent weeks have seen the UFC seemingly move past this fight, eyeing Francis vs Lewis 2 instead. That being said, Jon recently signed with a new manager, who apparently has a good relationship with Dana, so this could change in the near future.

Either way, it will be exciting to see Francis Ngannou defending his title against anybody, as there is always a factor of violence whenever the French-Cameroonian fights. Of course, the bigger fight would clearly be the one against Jon.