Dana White: ‘I’ve Absolutely Moved On’ From Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

It has not been a secret that Jon Jones and Dana White are not seeing eye to eye right now. Apparently the UFC President is done trying to negotiate with the former light heavyweight champ.

Over the last few months, white and Jones have been unable to come to terms on a fight contract. The former 205lb champ and gave up his belt in order to move up the heavyweight, seeking to fight for a title right off the bat.

However according to Dana, Jon has been asking for a lot of money to fight Francis Ngannou, more than the UFC is willing to pay. This led to stalled negotiations, eventually ending with the UFC booking Francis to face Derrick Lewis instead.

Dana White Is Done With Jon Jones

While it is clear that Dana White and Jon Jones do not agree on this matter, fans were hopeful that there was still a chance of the fight between he and Francis being booked. However it seems like all hope is lost, at least for now.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC bossman Said that he was no longer interested in trying to negotiate with Jon. He said that the promotion has to keep moving, with or without the former champ.

“Yeah, I’ve absolutely moved on… Listen, I put on fights every Saturday. We have a window where we try to build some fights and make some things happen,” White said. “If the fights don’t happen within that window, we move on, and realistically, I mean I’ve been saying it since the beginning, Derrick Lewis is the guy who should be getting the title shots. He beat Francis Ngannou. He’s next in line, he’s coming off of great performances and that’s a wrap. We’re moving on.”

As for the next move for Jon Jones, Dana White does not seem to care what he does. He says that Jon could move back down to light heavyweight, or even not fight again.

“He could absolutely fight again at 205 lbs. He said he wouldn’t fight [Stipe Miocic] and now Derrick and Francis are fighting so we’ll see how that fight plays out. “There’s nothing wrong with going out on top either — Jon Jones is undefeated, he’s never been beat,” White added.

Do you think there is any hope for Jon Jones and Dana White to come to an agreement? Or is this the last we will see of the former light heavyweight champion?